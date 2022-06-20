Juneteenth Community Block Party Shines Light on the Holiday

Juneteenth is a federal holiday held on June 19, it's a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
"It means freedom, it means unity celebrating the anguish that our ancestors had to face," said Mia Brown, a committee member at the Juneteenth Community Block Party. "We're just trying to celebrate unity and give back to our community."
The Evansville African American Museum and For The People did just that Saturday afternoon as they collaborated with several local non profits and businesses at the annual Juneteenth Community Block Party.
"This is about all the vendors coming together and selling food, selling merchandise, there's informational booths and at the end of the evening we'll do a fireworks show," said Brown.
The event offered the opportunity to explore local black owned businesses and organizations in Evansville.
The block party served as the third day of the weekend long celebration for the Juneteenth holiday.
The third annual event, organizers say they look forward to continuing to educate the community and shine light on the importance of the holiday.
"African American slaves were freed in 1863 but didn't even know until 1865, so it's celebrating the beauty in our blackness," said Brown. "We're glad that it's a federal holiday and we like to see people acknowledging it but you know just understand the pain and anguish that was behind creating this event."