Junior League’s “Find the Good Day” equals laundry day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Junior League of Owensboro, a leading women’s organization dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities, was thrilled to announce the celebration of the first ever "Find the Good Day"
It is an opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations to come together as changemakers and create a ripple effect of positivity throughout the community.
As part of this celebration, the organization continued building their focus on hygiene poverty and were excited to offer another Free Laundry Day for those in the community who struggle with time and resources.
44News spoke with Junior League Owensboro President, Jennifer Vogel, on the reason for their focus on hygiene poverty.
“Snap benefits, or what we also think of as food stamps. They don’t pay for things like laundry, detergent, or personal care products. And so that is a void in some people that don’t have the income to spend on those things,” Vogel informs.
The Free Laundry Day was held at Jo’s In & Out Coin Laundry on E 4th Street. The League bought 1,000 dollars in quarters to display to those in need. Alongside free detergent and dryer sheets. Activities and snacks were also set up for children to enjoy.
Find the Good Day serves as a reminder that acts of goodness can happen every day, and together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of many.