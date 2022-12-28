Junior League steps up to help feed area students

While EVSC students are still on winter break, the Junior League of Evansville was out making sure those kids had plenty to eat. They hosted a mobile food giveaway today at Lodge Elementary.
It is the second time this December the organization held the event.
They had enough food to feed up to 25 families.
It is all part of their free lunch program during school breaks. The goal is to ensure every student in need gets a nutritious meal.
The next free lunch give away will be held this coming February.