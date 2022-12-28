 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior League steps up to help feed area students

  • Updated
  • 0
Junior League of Evansville

Junior League of Evansville 

 Brian Miller
Junior League of Evansville offers free lunches

While EVSC students are still on winter break, the Junior League of Evansville was out making sure those kids had plenty to eat. They hosted a mobile food giveaway today at Lodge Elementary. 

It is the second time this December the organization held the event.

They had enough food to feed up to 25 families.

It is all part of their free lunch program during school breaks. The goal is to ensure every student in need gets a nutritious meal.

The next free lunch give away will be held this coming February. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device