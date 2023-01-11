Jury finds Evansville man guilty after assaulting Circle K cashier

An Evansville man has been found guilty in a jury trial, after police say he assaulted a gas station clerk last year.
James Payne was convicted of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement.
The felony charges stem from an incident that happened in May of 2022.
According to the report, Payne entered the Circle K on West Columbia Street in possession of a 10” wrench. Payne asked the store clerk, “Where are the knives at?” Before the surprised clerk could answer, however, Payne began striking him with the wrench, resulting in an open head injury and bruising to his forearm.
The battery was captured on video.
Police say Payne was arrested just blocks away from the store, wearing the same clothes and a backpack as seen in the video. The wrench was found in his pocket.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 8, 2023.