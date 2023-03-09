 Skip to main content
Jury finds Evansville man guilty on multiple charges including murder

  • Updated
Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

The jury trial for Brandon Artis, an Evansville man facing murder, robbery, and intimidation charges, has concluded. 

After 4 days of testimonies, the jury found Artis guilty on 6 of the 7 charges he was facing. The charges stem from an incident in August of 2022, where authorities say Artis shot and killed Trey McGillicuddy.

Artis was found guilty on the following charges: 

  • Murder
  • Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Armed robbery
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm 
  • Intimidation
Artis faces a maximum sentence of 105 years in prison. 

Artis had gone to trial on charges including murder, armed robbery, and intimidation back in February, but a mistrial was declared after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."

We are working to learn when he will be sentenced. 

