Jury reaches verdict in Hopkins County reckless driving incident

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— A Hopkins County jury has reached a verdict in a reckless driving case.
The Hopkins County Commonwealth's Attorney said after the three-day trial, the jury found Joseph Franklin guilty of speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, two counts of disregarding a traffic control device, two counts of 1st degree fleeing the police, 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, 1st-degree trafficking in 2 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and 1st-degree criminal mischief.
The verdict stems from a pursuit involving the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and the Madisonville Police Department on August 18, 2021, according to the commonwealth's attorney.
The jury also found Franklin guilty of a 1st-degree persistent felony offender because of his prior felony criminal history.
The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years and that Franklin serves ten years before he is eligible for parole.
Franklin will be sentenced on August 28, 2023.