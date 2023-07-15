 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for today, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight CDT
tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Jury reaches verdict in Hopkins County reckless driving incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Franklin mugshot

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— A Hopkins County jury has reached a verdict in a reckless driving case.

The Hopkins County Commonwealth's Attorney said after the three-day trial, the jury found Joseph Franklin guilty of speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, two counts of disregarding a traffic control device, two counts of 1st degree fleeing the police, 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, 1st-degree trafficking in 2 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and 1st-degree criminal mischief.

The verdict stems from a pursuit involving the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and the Madisonville Police Department on August 18, 2021, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

The jury also found Franklin guilty of a 1st-degree persistent felony offender because of his prior felony criminal history.

The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years and that Franklin serves ten years before he is eligible for parole.

Franklin will be sentenced on August 28, 2023.

