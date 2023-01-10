Jury selection begins for Madisonville murder trial

Jury selections began on Tuesday morning for the trial of Dennis Stone, a Madisonville man who is facing murder charges that date back to 2020.
Stone, 34, is being charged with one count of murder, one count of domestic violence, and twelve counts of wanton endangerment.
Over 150 potential jurors arrived at the Hopkins Co. Justice Center, to find out if they will be selected for jury duty, a process that is still ongoing.
According to law enforcement, Stone is charged in the shooting death of Nicole Merrell of Madisonville, and the shooting of her small toddler at a gas station in Earlington, Kentucky. The child was taken to a local hospital and would survive their wounds.
Officers at the scene said they believe the motive to be the result of a relationship issue and potentially involving a custody matter. Stone would later turn himself in to Nashville Metro Police.
Officials with the court told 44News that jury selection could last as long as a couple days.
We will continue to bring you updates on this trial.