Jury Selection Underway Monday in Owensboro Teen's Murder Trial

Jury selection for a murder trial out of Owensboro, Kentucky, will take place on Monday morning.
The jury selection is for the trial of 18-year-old Jaikorian Johnson, the teen accused of shooting and killing another teen, Corban Henry.
Johnson is accused of firing several shots from a handgun, killing Henry as he was riding on the back of a moped in Owensboro in August of 2020. Henry was 15-years-old at the time.
Johnson is facing one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of receiving stolen property, and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the shooting.
Jury selection will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
You can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the trial.