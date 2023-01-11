Jury selections continue for Hopkins Co. murder trial

Jury selections have entered the second day for the high-profile murder trial of Dennis Stone, as Hopkins County officials carefully select who will decide his fate.
As of Wednesday evening, jury selections were still going on. Officials within the courthouse believe selections will continue into Thursday, possibly longer.
Prosecution and defense attorneys have been carefully vetting jury candidates since about 9:30 Tuesday morning, asking questions to determine if potential jurors hold any biases towards aspects of the trial.
The commonwealth attorneys office says that the death penalty is still on the table for Stone.
According to law enforcement, Stone is charged in the shooting death of Nicole Merrell of Madisonville, and the shooting of her small toddler at a gas station in Earlington, Kentucky. The child was taken to a local hospital and would survive their wounds. The shooting occurred in 2020.
Officers at the scene said they believe the motive to be the result of a relationship issue and potentially involving a custody matter. Stone would later turn himself in to Nashville Metro Police.
We will continue to bring you updates on the trial.