Jury trial continues for Evansville woman linked to 2021 rape and murder investigation

The jury trial for Heidi Carter has reached its second day, as she faces charges of rape and criminal confinement stemming from a rape and murder incident dating back to 2021.
Evansville Police officers took the stand, as body cam footage of the search of the house was shown before the jury. There was also testimony from a forensic analyst, who tested DNA samples on both victims.
Video was shown to the jury of Heidi Carter's original interrogation the night of the incident, where she tried to cover up her involvement in the incident to detectives.
Evansville police say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
According to investigators, Hammond came home to find his girlfriend Heidi in bed with the man and women. He then became enraged and allegedly hit both the male and female victims in the head with a baseball bat. It is believed that Hammond later killed the man before going on to sexually assault the woman.
Heidi Carter has decided not to take the stand in her case. All that remains now are closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense, before the jury will eventually deliver a verdict.