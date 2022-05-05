 Skip to main content
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville man charged in death of 3-year-old child

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Opperman mugshot

An Evansville man who was arrested on charges connected to the suspected fentanyl overdose death of his 3-year-old granddaughter has had his jury trial date rescheduled.

39-year-old Brandon Opperman is now scheduled to go on trial before a jury on August 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Opperman's trial was originally scheduled to happen on May 9, but court documents show it was rescheduled by request.

Back in October of 2021, Opperman was among six people arrested in connection to the suspected fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman.

The child was found dead inside her grandparents' Michigan Street home Wednesday morning after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill.

