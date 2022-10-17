 Skip to main content
Jury trial date set for Evansville man accused of Murder

  • Updated
  • 0
MICHAEL LOGAN THOMAS, 33, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville man facing a murder charge will have his jury trial in 2023.

Monday morning in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, a jury trial date for February 21st was set for Michael Thomas.

Thomas faces charges related to the death of 57-year-old Patrick White, who was found dead inside a home on South Linwood Avenue in early August of 2022.

Man charged with murder after missing 57-year-old found dead in Evansville home

White went missing in July and Evansville Police asked the public for help finding him. A tip came to detectives to a home near the intersection of South Linwood Avenue and Sweetser Avenue.  Inside the home, police found a man covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine.  

Coroner's office determined that it was White and that he passed away from a gunshot wound. Days later, EPD located Thomas at a home on Rockford Drive and arrested him. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

