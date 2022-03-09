Jury Trial Scheduled for Evansville Woman Charged With Murder in Death of Young Child

An Evansville woman charged with murder in the suspected overdose death of a 3-year-old child is scheduled to go on trial before a jury.

23-year-old Jazmynn Brown will appear before a jury on Monday, Aug. 22.

Brown was charged with murder back in November of 2021 following the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman, who investigators say died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill.

In total, six people were arrested on different charges in connection to the 3-year-old's death.

Among those charged in the investigation was the child's mother, 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman. Like Brown, Opperman was was also charged with murder in connection to the 3-year-old's death, along with another person, 34-year-old Arcinial Watt.

Makaylee's jury trial is currently scheduled for May 9, 2022. Watt's trial has not been scheduled at this time.

