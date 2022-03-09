 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jury Trial Scheduled for Evansville Woman Charged With Murder in Death of Young Child

  • Updated
  • 0
Jazmynn Brown via Vanderburgh County Jail

Jazmynn Brown (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville woman charged with murder in the suspected overdose death of a 3-year-old child is scheduled to go on trial before a jury.

23-year-old Jazmynn Brown will appear before a jury on Monday, Aug. 22.

Brown was charged with murder back in November of 2021 following the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman, who investigators say died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill.

In total, six people were arrested on different charges in connection to the 3-year-old's death.

Among those charged in the investigation was the child's mother, 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman. Like Brown, Opperman was was also charged with murder in connection to the 3-year-old's death, along with another person, 34-year-old Arcinial Watt.

Makaylee's jury trial is currently scheduled for May 9, 2022. Watt's trial has not been scheduled at this time.

You can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.

