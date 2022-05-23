 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury trial starts for Evansville man charged with attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher T Britton, 32, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

Christopher T Britton, 32, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

A jury trial is starting Monday afternoon for an Evansville man facing several charges including attempted murder.

Court records show the jury trial for 32-year-old Christopher T. Britton began Monday.

Britton was arrested and charged with attempted murder back in September of 2021 after a woman was found shot multiple times on the side of Diamond Avenue.

The 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as new developments come from Britton's trial.

Recommended for you