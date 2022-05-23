Jury trial starts for Evansville man charged with attempted murder

A jury trial is starting Monday afternoon for an Evansville man facing several charges including attempted murder.
Court records show the jury trial for 32-year-old Christopher T. Britton began Monday.
Britton was arrested and charged with attempted murder back in September of 2021 after a woman was found shot multiple times on the side of Diamond Avenue.
The 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
