Juvenile accused of pulling gun at park, shooting at Harrisburg home

A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after police say he fired a gun at someone's home Sunday.
The Harrisburg Police Department says that Saline County Dispatch got several 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. Sunday about an incident that happened at Harrisburg Township Park. Police say the first caller told dispatch that a male juvenile had displayed a gun to her son while at the park.
Officers got to the park within minutes and started looking for the suspect, but were soon on their way to the nearby Illinois Youth Center after a gunshot was reported in the area.
When officers got to the area of the shooting, they say they spoke with several witnesses who knew the suspect by name. Police say they confirmed the boy had a gun at the park, and that he later followed them home and fired a single round at their residence.
HPD says the young suspect was found at an apartment not far from where the shooting happened, and that a loaded gun and ammo was also found.
They were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. No injuries were reported.