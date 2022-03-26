Juvenile Arrested After Two Houses Shot Up Early Saturday Morning: OPD

A 14-year-old has ben charged on several counts after police say they shot up two houses in Owensboro Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Allen Street.
People were inside both houses, but police say no one was hurt.
Later in the afternoon, police charged a teen with 5 counts of Wanton Endangerment in the 1 st Degree and 1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor for the shootings.
Detectives arrested the suspect after interviewing the victims.
"Two handguns were located in the juveniles possession, one of which is consistent with the weapon used during the commission of this crime," said Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department.
This suspect has been taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.