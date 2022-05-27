Juvenile charged for damaging city baseball field in Providence

On Thursday May 27th at approximately 8:26 PM, the Providence Police Department (KY) was notified of a Juvenile in the city park doing damage to a baseball field with an off-road vehicle.
Officer Elder, of the Providence Police Department, located the vehicle on Barbour Street. As he got behind the vehicle, he observed a juvenile driver with a passenger in the passenger seat and another juvenile hanging on the back.The vehicle disregarded a stop sign as Elder was attempting to make a stop.
A female juvenile driver then exited the off-road vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. After apprehension, juvenile driver admitted to the damage to the baseball park and stated that it was,"No big deal.It was just Mud."
All Juveniles were released to their parents. The driver was cited for Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Operate Off-Road Vehicle on Private/Public Land without Consent, All Terrain Vehicles Violations, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree, Disregarding Stop Sign, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot). The passengers were not charged as a result of this incident.