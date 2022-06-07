Juvenile charged with multiple incidents involving a gun in Owensboro

A juvenile male faces multiple charges related to a couple of incidents involving a gun in Owensboro.
OPD said the juvenile faces charges related to a shooting on June 2nd along McFarland Avenue. Four vehicles that contained a total of five adults, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting. Detectives believed that one of the cars involved was the intended target. Charges from the shooting include seven counts of Wanton Endangerment and four counts of Criminal Mischief.
The juvenile also faces charges related to a previous incident where he pointed a gun at two people on Poindexter Street.
The juvenile remains lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.