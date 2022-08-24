Juvenile facing several charges after Deputies recover stolen vehicle and handgun

A juvenile is facing several charges after Daviess County Sheriff Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and stolen handgun.
Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace around 6:30 a.m about a stolen vehicle. Authorities say they received a tip saying the vehicle was in the area of Carter Road and Crabtree.
When deputies attempted to stop the juvenile driver, he fled on foot, leaving the truck in an alley. Authorities also observed the suspect toss a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen to the Owensboro Police Department.
The juvenile suspect has been charged with :
- Fleeing or evading, vehicle and on foot,
- Possession of a handgun by a minor,
- Receiving stolen property,
- 4 counts of wanton endangerment on an officer,
- Resisting arrest,
- 2 counts of tampering with physical evidence,
- 3 counts of 2nd degree criminal trespass.