Juvenile in custody after shooting threat at Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City

Officials say one person was taken into custody after a "threat of violence" was made against Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City, Indiana on Friday morning.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they were aware of a threat of violence, and that multiple agencies were currently looking into it, with extra police presence in and around the high school.
School officials told us that the threat was made on social media, and involved a shooting at the school.
We're told that authorities caught up with the juvenile suspect in the case and took them into custody around 10:00 a.m. Friday.
Authorities say the juvenile suspect is facing multiple charges in connection to the threat at the school, including intimidation.
No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.