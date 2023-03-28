K9 cemetery seeks donations for new crosses

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

Ohio River at Cairo.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of numerous sloughs on both sides
of the river occurs.  Flood waters will begin to back into the
lower Wabash River flooding bottomlands in that area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.2
feet Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

K9 cemetery seeks donations for new crosses

K9 cemetery seeks donations for new crosses
Megan DiVenti

The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association is asking for donations for their K9 cemetery. 

Officials say they are looking to raise money to help replace wood crosses that are deteriorating with a new, weather-resistant PVC style cross. 

The crosses cost about $25 and the association hopes to have 60 made. 

Each cross will have the K9's name and department laser- etched and filled with resin to withstand the elements. 

Those interested in contributing to the cause can Venmo @SIPCA or PayPal sipcainc@yahoo.com

Organizers ask donors note "K9 Crosses" when sending in money. 

The Southern Indiana Police Canine provides food and medical care to retired K9's, but also all the four-legged heroes whose life has come to an end. 

