Kaiser Aluminum Officials Break Ground on $150 Million New Coating Line

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Christian, Daviess,
Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Union, and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Madisonville,
Princeton, Oak Grove, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Central City,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Providence, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Dawson Springs, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport and
Elkton.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 79 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS               HENDERSON
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CALHOUN,
DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE,
HENDERSON, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...PIKE...EASTERN
HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hazleton south across Evansville to near Henderson,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported tree damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Stanley, Petersburg, Eureka, Boonville, Dale and Santa Claus.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 142 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 60.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Kaiser Aluminum Officials Break Ground on $150 Million New Coating Line

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaiser Aluminum Officials Break Ground on $150 Million New Coating Line
Marisa Patwa

In March 2021, Kaiser bought the Warrick Rolling Mill for $675 million.

Just under a year later and they are breaking ground on a $150 million dollar facility, a new coating line.

"I had hoped and dreamed about this day, and I feel very grateful to Kaiser, who saw the potential in our facility," said Kate Hawkins, senior manufacturing manager at Kaiser, "Saw the potential in our growth and markets, and see's that we're positioned to be a huge player in the packaging industry."

The new addition is the third largest capital investment in Warrick County history.

Currently, the aluminum plant has 1,200 employees.

The new 100,000 square foot building is adding an extra 20.

"$150 million, that number in itself is staggering," said Brock Herr, Senior Vice President for Business Development, Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "But what's behind that is even better, a lot of great high paying jobs."

"I truly feel the value of Alcoa Kaiser for today," said Terry Phillipe, president of Warrick County Commissioners, "Seeing all the good jobs that are here, the good jobs that will become available because of this development."

Kaiser is one of four rolling mills in North America, specializing in aluminum cans for the beverage and food industry.

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately.

But it will not be fully operational until 2024.

Recommended for you