Kaiser Aluminum Officials Break Ground on $150 Million New Coating Line

In March 2021, Kaiser bought the Warrick Rolling Mill for $675 million.
Just under a year later and they are breaking ground on a $150 million dollar facility, a new coating line.
"I had hoped and dreamed about this day, and I feel very grateful to Kaiser, who saw the potential in our facility," said Kate Hawkins, senior manufacturing manager at Kaiser, "Saw the potential in our growth and markets, and see's that we're positioned to be a huge player in the packaging industry."
The new addition is the third largest capital investment in Warrick County history.
Currently, the aluminum plant has 1,200 employees.
The new 100,000 square foot building is adding an extra 20.
"$150 million, that number in itself is staggering," said Brock Herr, Senior Vice President for Business Development, Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "But what's behind that is even better, a lot of great high paying jobs."
"I truly feel the value of Alcoa Kaiser for today," said Terry Phillipe, president of Warrick County Commissioners, "Seeing all the good jobs that are here, the good jobs that will become available because of this development."
Kaiser is one of four rolling mills in North America, specializing in aluminum cans for the beverage and food industry.
Construction on the new facility will begin immediately.
But it will not be fully operational until 2024.