Keep Evansville Beautiful Hosting Tree Giveaway for Arbor Day

Keep Evansville Beautiful is continuing a tradition for this upcoming Arbor Day.
KEB plans to host a tree giveaway at Wesselman Woods on Arbor Day, Friday, April 29.
The giveaway will happen from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the main gate of Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve.
The free trees are native trees sourced from Bur Oak Tree Service and Nursery, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Several organizations are teaming up to make this event possible, including the Evansville Department of Urban Forestry, On the Spot Utility Resources LLC, and CenterPoint Energy.
That's not the only Arbor Day event happening in the city. An Arbor Day tree giveaway is also happening at the Old National Bank Atrium in downtown Evansville while supplies last.
You can visit Wesselman Woods at 551 N. Boeke Rd.