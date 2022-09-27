‘Keep Me Safe’ campaign aims to help first responders rethink autism

Autistic children and adults are at an increased risk of abuse, physical force and unnecessary restraints leading to injury or even death.
One local organization is aiming to change that.
It’s an initiative for first responders to rethink autism and to have a better understanding of how to protect and serve people of all abilities in our community.
Optimal Rhythms is a non-profit organization in the Evansville area that supports families affected by autism and other neurologic differences.
In April, they created a campaign called ‘Keep Me Safe.’
This campaign helps create more successful interactions between first responders and those who might not be able to be able to speak, follow directions, or respond in typical ways in an emergency situation.
“We developed this program really to provide that type of training to first responders to help them to know that if they come across a person with a complex communication challenge, they don’t have to be afraid of what they might do. They don’t have to presume that they’re going to be aggressive. But, they do need to know that that person is likely going to need support,” says Casey DePriest, Founder and CEO of Optimal Rhythms.
Optimal Rhythms partnered with the Evansville Police Department to bring this campaign to life.
So far, they’ve reached about 30 families.
“We’re really excited about that because that’s the potential of 30 people whose outcomes could be significantly different if they are faced with some sort of home crisis or community crisis,” DePriest says.
Registry is simple.
Families can apply to register by calling (812) 490-9401, or by visiting www.optimalrhythms.org.
From there, Optimal Rhythms will reach out to set up a quick interview, where they will learn a little more about the individual and what they might need to succeed in conversation.
All of that vital information will be given to central dispatch to share in case first responders ever need it.
Once that information is ready to go, you’ll be emailed a voucher that you can present at Optimal Rhythms or the Evansville Police Department to receive your decal.
“These decals are the sign to a first responder who has been trained in this program that the information needed for that specific individual is found at dispatch,” DePriest tells 44News.
When first responders see the decal, the first thing they can do is call central dispatch to get that personalized information about that person related to their disability and what works for them.
“They don’t have to guess. They don’t have to try to figure it out in the midst of a crisis. They can really get very specific information that can help them and can help that individual as well,” DePriest says.
What makes this campaign so unique and successful is that people with real-life experiences have helped to design it.
“It wasn’t just created by Optimal Rhythms and it wasn’t just created by EPD. It was actually created through a sponsorship with non-speaking self-advocates. With individuals who can really benefit from this program,” DePriest says.
Optimal Rhythms says they’re always looking for volunteers to help out around the organization.
They say they also need business sponsorships, or any place that would be willing to display brochures about the campaign at their place of business.
For help registering, Optimal Rhythms provides this video to explain the process. https://youtu.be/2uMAC_BhKGo.
For more information, you can visit their website at optimalrhythms.org or visit their social media pages.