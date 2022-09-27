Kenergy ready to send crews down to aid with hurricane damage

With Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Kenergy says they are standing by and ready to send down crews to help in whatever way may be needed.
"What we do is when we receive the call that says, 'Do you have any crews that would be able to come down and assist?', we coordinate that on our side and get some of those guys ready to go down and help out where they are needed," explains Leslie Barr, Kenergy Public Relations Specialist
Kenergy is just one of hundreds of companies across the country on standby to help Floridians when their power goes out. In all the state has 20 staging sites and 16,000 workers ready to help at a moment's notice.
"They will bring bucket trucks, any of the tools that they normally use to do those repairs, and they are working to repair any of that infrastructure - so replacing broken poles, putting up lines that have fallen down or are damaged by tree debris, or wind, and just doing the kind of storm repair, just in a different place," says Barr.
This is not the first time Kenergy has helped with hurricane relief efforts, saying this is something that they do a number of times throughout the year as it becomes necessary.
"When something like a hurricane happens in any of those coastal areas, we get a call and we send down as many crews as we can, because we know they need our help," Barr elaborates.
Ultimately, Kenergy says that they are happy to help, because they know that the co-ops on the gulf will help them as well if and when the need arises back in Kentucky.
"We know eventually, bad weather is going to hit here in Kentucky, whether that's an ice storm, or tornado damage, and those same co-ops return the favor and come up and help us as well," Barr adds.