Kentuckians urged to be on the lookout for wild turkeys

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging folks to send in pictures of turkeys spotted in the wild.
According to the department, anyone who observes wild turkeys in Kentucky during July or August can help scientists and wildlife observers by entering some basic information about their sightings into an online survey portal. The data you send in will help the department to better understand turkey trends in the state.
The online survey portal for reporting sightings can be found here.
In addition to that page, a printable survey is available to download.
Users can print and fill it out and email it to info.center@ky.gov.
According to the department, hunters have reported seeing fewer turkeys in recent years.
State and federal researchers are currently gathering data to see if they can back up the hunter's claims and figure out the root of the issue.