Kentucky 2A state championship being held in Owensboro; local business owners react

People from all over Kentucky are pouring into Owensboro for the high school basketball 2A state championship happening Jan. 13-15 in the Owensboro Sportscenter. With the influx of people, local businesses are getting a boost.
According to Oralis Radilla, owner of the restaurant Don Mario’s, ”during the winter season, we’ve never really had as many reservations as we’ve had this weekend, so we are very excited to host all of our new customers.”
The 2A organizers themselves take pride in the economic benefits their events bring to host cities. Glenn Spalding, chairman of the 2A board of directors, told 44News "they did an economic impact [study], and I think that number for the weekend, for our nine state tournaments that we have, is about a $1.50 million impact on the community."
As the tournament brings short-term benefits, long-time business owners see Owensboro’s growing popularity for large events as a welcome, familiar trend. George Skiadis, owner of Famous Bistro for 30 years, told 44News "since [1993], since we’ve been here, the increase [in events] has been going up slowly over the years. Whenever these events come to Owensboro, we all appreciate an increase in business.”
Skiadis went on to add ”the wonderful thing about the sports activities that Owensboro has been creating, it increases the business everywhere, for all the retailers and specifically the restaurants. We all have a nice little spike in business and reservations.”