Kentucky Army National Guard Veteran receives military award for valor

Sgt. John Burlew, an Owensboro native, was ordered to active duty and deployed to Afghanistan about 6 months after 9/11.
Years later, he is being recognized for an unwavering act conducted in May of 2002.
It’s been 20 years, almost to the day, since Sgt. Burlew’s courageous act in Afghanistan.
Because of that act, he’s receiving one of the highest military decorations for valor.
The Bronze Star Medal is a significant award given for heroic or meritorious achievement.
But The Bronze Star Medal with a “V” device is the fourth highest military decoration for valor.
It is given to soldiers who do above what is normally expected of them while engaged in direct enemy combat. Sgt. Burlew did just that.
He was assigned to “Special Operations Team-Alpha” during combat operations in Eastern Afghanistan.
Sgt. Burlew says he remembers May 19, 2002 vividly. This is the day he is being recognized for today.
Sgt. Burlew’s unit was ambushed by several enemy fighters. The vehicle he was in took a significant hit, critically wounding Sgt. Gene Vance.
Still under fire, Sgt. Burlew did what he could to save his life.
“In the end, I think despite being afraid, I think I reacted the same way most, if not all of you in this room would have. You would have returned fire and you would have tended to your wounded comrade,” Sgt. Burlew says.
Sgt. Vance unfortunately passed away that night, but Sgt. Burlew’s bravery will never go unnoticed.