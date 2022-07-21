Kentucky Brotherhood heading towards Henderson to honor fallen Chief

Family and members of the Henderson Rescue Squad gathered Wednesday evening to talk and share memories about Chief Bryant Woodard.
The late Chief served the Henderson community as Chief of the Henderson County Rescue Squad until his sudden passing in May 2021.
Woodard passed due to complications of COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.
"The day that they were going to put him on the vent, he called me and he said mama, I want you to hear my voice one last time and I love you.," said Faye Woodard, Chief Bryant Woodard's mother. "that was my last time when he told me those words so, they stick with you."
There's hasn't been a day that goes by that his family and loved ones don't think of him.
"He will always have my heart and like I said all of us miss him very much." said Michelle Woodard, Chief Bryant Woodard's wife.
Since his passing, his family and the Henderson Rescue Squad do their best to honor him and keep his name alive.
On July 23, with the help from the Kentucky Brotherhood they will continue to do just that.
"They're a bunch of men and women that are apart of emergency services throughout the state of Kentucky," said Chief Bryan Coghill, The Henderson Rescue Squad Chief. "they ride and honor fallen emergency workers that died in the line of duty."
The group made up of firefighters, police officers and EMS will began a 400 mile bicycle ride Wednesday. As a way to honor 28 emergency responders that passed away in 2021.
"We're trying as a community to root them on and show honor to Chief Woodard and try to get the public to come out safely, line the streets of the route." said Chief Coghill.
Starting in Georgetown, KY the riders will make their last stop in Henderson as they come through the Henderson/ Daviess County line around 1p.m.
The Woodard family will be there, cheering them on and thanking them as they honor those fallen.