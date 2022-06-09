Kentucky declares state of emergency over baby formula shortage

On Thursday, Kentucky's governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the executive order activates state price-gouging laws, which aim to protect families looking to buy formula from unfair pricing caused by limited supplies and high demand.
“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”
Kentuckians are urged to report any baby formula price gouging to the office of the Attorney General. You can file a report online by clicking here, or over the phone by calling 502-696-5485.
The current baby formula shortage is mainly attributed to the lack of supply after a major production plant was shut down earlier this year when the FDA began investigating bacterial infections in four babies who were fed the formula.
The plant that was shut down has since been restarted, but officials said it could take several weeks before new formula from the plant hits store shelves.
Gov. Beshear says that the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for at least 30 days, but that local county and city officials can request to extend them.