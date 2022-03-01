Kentucky Eyeing Sports Gambling in the Commonwealth

Supporters of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky are taking another swing at passing a proposal.
This time they have packaged the measure with several others related to gambling.
Similar sports wagering bills died in previous sessions, showcasing a polarization when it comes to gambling laws in the state.
Supporters estimate legalizing sports betting would generate roughly 22 million dollars in yearly revenue, saying doing so would stop Kentuckians from flocking to neighboring states that allow it.
Opponents of any expansion are concerned with the impact it would have on the Horse Racing industry.