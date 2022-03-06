Kentucky Farm Fields Still Littered with Tornado Debris, Cleanup Begins

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly, especially along flood prone thoroughfares like the
Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.
- Lloyd Expressway in Evansville is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody
Hill, Darmstadt, Kasson, Folsomville and Elberfeld.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was estimated at 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 35.6 feet
Wednesday, March 16th.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Kentucky Farm Fields Still Littered with Tornado Debris, Cleanup Begins

  • Updated
  • 0
ky farm debris 030522

People from parts of Kentucky and Indiana came out to support local farmers on getting their fields cleaned up from those December 10th tornadoes.

The Mayor, the County Extension Agent, and the Disaster Coordinator all realized that in the next upcoming four weeks, starts spring planting for the fields in Muhlenberg county.

Owner of Gatton Valley View Farms Bremen says, "There's a lot of material that does not degrade its material that's got a lot of 2x4s, and a lot of plywood that has a lot of nails, there's a lot of metal, a lot of vinyl siding and things like that, that you can't just run your equipment over because you'll have flat tires, it'll damage your planters and sprayer tires, and things like that. So its very important that we get this cleaned up because if we don't we really can't plant through it."

They knew the fields needed to be cleaned and quickly and they thought one way to help speed up the process is to ask for volunteers from all over the county little did they know they were going to get more than they asked for. 

Gatton says, "It's just a prideful moment when you see the volunteers and the local churches, and the different communities come together to come out here and help people they don't even know, just strangers you know and and at the end of the day we're not strangers, but it's just hard to believe without seeing it."

Back on December 10th those devastating storms covered seventeen miles of Muhlenberg County most of it being farm land. Community members say this help with the clean up process means more to them than words could begin to describe. 

Mayor of Bremen, Allen Miller says, "We've already done a lot of cleaning, that roads and stuff were cleaned with just in a few days after the tornado, then we focused on getting the houses that were damaged torn down and that stuff cleaned up, and just the next step in it is just try to get the fields and some of the wooded areas and things cleaned up trying to get it to where it don't look like a war zone anymore."

Community leaders say it'll be a long time before the town gets back to the way it was before the tornadoes hit, but getting those fields cleaned up is a pretty good place to start. 

