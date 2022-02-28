Kentucky Farmers Face Insurance Gaps Following Dec. 10th Tornadoes

The December 10th tornadoes were a perfect storm of circumstances that left Western Kentucky farmers in a dire situation.
Record inflation coupled with a tornado that’s strength and distance has never been seen before was compounded by the fact that often farmers are conservative when it comes to annual expenses due to the cash-strapped nature of the industry.
For Mindy Rickard and her father Kenny Smith, there are still horses and cows to be fed and soon there will be hay in the fields.
“Looking around here at our place, we’ve had people say, ‘Y’all look good. That looks good. You have things put back.’” said Muhlenberg County mother, Mindy Rickard. “Yea there are structures up, but we are nowhere back to where we feel like we need to be.”
It has been nearly two months since Rickard’s home was leveled along with about nine other barns between her property and her dad’s neighboring farm, where several cattle were killed in the tornado.
Thankfully, that night, the entire family chose to head to a local church to wait out the storm.
“As we come up and the lightning lit up the sky. And we looked up on our hill where our home used to stand and there was nothing. No barn, no house, nothing,” recalled Rickard.
Rickard’s husband was on the phone the next day with contractors. Between construction crews and volunteers about half of the barns have been replaced.
But Rickard told 44News, the cost to replace it all, will be more than the insurance payout.
“With the way prices are in today’s world; on our place, our home and all our buildings were insured, but we were still under-insured,” said Rickard.
It’s the same for neighboring farmer, Tim Hendricks, whose property also took a direct hit. The same tornado took out his home, several other buildings and damaged three tractors.
“We are probably going to have a third of what we really need,” Hendricks told 44News back on January 27th. “Part of it is oversight and part of it is inflation.”
One of the greatest ongoing needs for farmers and ranchers in the area is fencing. Muhlenberg County Extension Agriculture & Natural Resource Agent Darrell Simpson has been working closely with suppliers in the area to bring in donations of material, as well as volunteers to build miles of fencing.
“Dad has four miles of fencing on this property,” said Rickard. “We just assumed that under our farm insurance, if something happened to it, it would be covered and it wasn’t.”
Simpson told 44News, Rickard’s and Hendrick’s stories are echoed by a majority of the farmers he had been working with on recovery efforts.
“We were definitely under-insured. It’s a real issue. It has provided us an opportunity to talk about it though and help educate people. Hopefully, people will go into their insurer and talk to them and try to get up to speed.”
44News reached out to the Kentucky Farm Bureau, both locally and at the state level, to get a clearer picture of the impact inflation has had on total loss coverage. Neither agreed to an interview nor provided the data requested on claims made by tornado victims.
If you would like to help the ag community in Muhlenberg County recover, there are several ways you can do it.
Volunteers are still needed to remove smaller debris from fields. There will be several coordinated efforts to do so in March. More information will be released about specific dates, shortly.
If you would like to volunteer to help in other ways, you can reach out to Bremen Mayor Allen Miller who is coordinating efforts across the county.
You can email him at MayorofBremen@gmail.com or call 270-543-6576.
If you would like to make a donation you can do so through the newly established Muhlenberg County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee (MCLTDRC). The fund has been set up as a tax-deductible contribution aimed at “meeting the needs not covered by insurance, FEMA, Red Cross, etc.”
You can send a check to:
P.O. Box 1025
Central City, KY 42330
According to Simpson, a board has been put together to decide how best to distribute the money to those in the community who were impacted by the storm.