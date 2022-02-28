Kentucky Farmers Face Insurance Gaps Following Dec. 10th Tornadoes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Evansville.

.The Ohio River at Evansville is cresting at its flood stage of 42.0
feet tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Evansville...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting at 42.0 feet tonight. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from
Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from
Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 26.5 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kentucky Farmers Face Insurance Gaps Following Dec. 10th Tornadoes

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky farmers face insurance gaps following December tornadoes
Jessica Hartman

The December 10th tornadoes were a perfect storm of circumstances that left Western Kentucky farmers in a dire situation.

Record inflation coupled with a tornado that’s strength and distance has never been seen before was compounded by the fact that often farmers are conservative when it comes to annual expenses due to the cash-strapped nature of the industry.

For Mindy Rickard and her father Kenny Smith, there are still horses and cows to be fed and soon there will be hay in the fields.

“Looking around here at our place, we’ve had people say, ‘Y’all look good. That looks good. You have things put back.’” said Muhlenberg County mother, Mindy Rickard. “Yea there are structures up, but we are nowhere back to where we feel like we need to be.”

It has been nearly two months since Rickard’s home was leveled along with about nine other barns between her property and her dad’s neighboring farm, where several cattle were killed in the tornado.

Thankfully, that night, the entire family chose to head to a local church to wait out the storm.

“As we come up and the lightning lit up the sky. And we looked up on our hill where our home used to stand and there was nothing. No barn, no house, nothing,” recalled Rickard.

Rickard’s husband was on the phone the next day with contractors. Between construction crews and volunteers about half of the barns have been replaced.

But Rickard told 44News, the cost to replace it all, will be more than the insurance payout.

“With the way prices are in today’s world; on our place, our home and all our buildings were insured, but we were still under-insured,” said Rickard.

It’s the same for neighboring farmer, Tim Hendricks, whose property also took a direct hit. The same tornado took out his home, several other buildings and damaged three tractors.

“We are probably going to have a third of what we really need,” Hendricks told 44News back on January 27th. “Part of it is oversight and part of it is inflation.”

One of the greatest ongoing needs for farmers and ranchers in the area is fencing. Muhlenberg County Extension Agriculture & Natural Resource Agent Darrell Simpson has been working closely with suppliers in the area to bring in donations of material, as well as volunteers to build miles of fencing.

“Dad has four miles of fencing on this property,” said Rickard. “We just assumed that under our farm insurance, if something happened to it, it would be covered and it wasn’t.”

Simpson told 44News, Rickard’s and Hendrick’s stories are echoed by a majority of the farmers he had been working with on recovery efforts.

“We were definitely under-insured. It’s a real issue. It has provided us an opportunity to talk about it though and help educate people. Hopefully, people will go into their insurer and talk to them and try to get up to speed.”

44News reached out to the Kentucky Farm Bureau, both locally and at the state level, to get a clearer picture of the impact inflation has had on total loss coverage. Neither agreed to an interview nor provided the data requested on claims made by tornado victims.

If you would like to help the ag community in Muhlenberg County recover, there are several ways you can do it.

Volunteers are still needed to remove smaller debris from fields. There will be several coordinated efforts to do so in March. More information will be released about specific dates, shortly.

If you would like to volunteer to help in other ways, you can reach out to Bremen Mayor Allen Miller who is coordinating efforts across the county.

You can email him at MayorofBremen@gmail.com or call 270-543-6576.

If you would like to make a donation you can do so through the newly established Muhlenberg County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee (MCLTDRC). The fund has been set up as a tax-deductible contribution aimed at “meeting the needs not covered by insurance, FEMA, Red Cross, etc.”

You can send a check to:

P.O. Box 1025

Central City, KY 42330

According to Simpson, a board has been put together to decide how best to distribute the money to those in the community who were impacted by the storm.

Recommended for you