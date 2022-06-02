Kentucky freezes state gas tax to prevent price increase at the pump

Kentucky's governor has put a freeze on a gas tax increase in an effort to help residents of the state struggling to pay high prices at the pump.
Gov. Andy Beshear's administration filed an emergency regulation on Thursday to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a two-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect on July 1.
“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” said Gov. Beshear. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”
According to Gov. Beshear, the state gas tax is set by statute, both in its rate and how it is calculated. The current rate of 26 cents was set to increase under a trigger, resulting in a price hike on both regular and diesel fuel.
Since the state gas tax contributes to Kentucky's Road Fund, Gov. Beshear says putting a freeze on the increase will reduce the state's budgeted Road Fund revenues. The governor says he plans to propose using funds from the upcoming General Fund budget surplus to make up for that lost revenue.
You can see Gov. Beshear's full release on the issue here.