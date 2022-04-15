Kentucky Governor, First Lady Planning Public Easter Celebration at State Capitol

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, say they're planning to hold an Easter celebration at the state Capitol.
Gov. Beshear says the event will take place on Saturday, April 16, in the outdoor area behind the Capitol building, which is located at 700 Capitol Ave. in Frankfort.
Those looking to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive on Capitol grounds by 1:30 p.m. EDT for the commencement of the Easter program at 2:00 p.m., which will feature an opening prayer by Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Pastor Todd Lester, songs performed by the Louisville-based St. Stephen Church praise team and short remarks from the Governor, followed by an Easter egg hunt, festive arts and crafts stations, outdoor games and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
The governor says there will also be food trucks on-site in addition to restrooms, picnic tables, and more.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Kentucky families and friends during this joyous Easter weekend as we gather with grateful hearts to celebrate hope and new beginnings,” the Governor and First Lady said.
You can view a map of the event location with parking details by clicking here. The governor says the event is expected to conclude at 4:00 p.m. EDT.