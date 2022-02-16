Kentucky Governor Halts Vehicle Tax Increase, Calls for 1% Sales Tax Drop to Fight Inflation

During a press conference held Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced two new plans designed to help Kentucky families and small businesses struggling due to the impact of inflation.
The first action announced by the governor on Wednesday was the signing of an executive order to stop the increase in vehicle property taxes that rose substantially over the last year.
"To immediately stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, I'm signing an executive order that will result in savings for Kentuckians by stopping an increase in vehicle property taxes, which in Kentucky, rose nearly 40% last year" Gov. Beshear said Wednesday. "In simple terms, under this order... Kentuckians will pay a similar amount that they did last year if they own the same vehicle, and it's in the same condition, and they're living in the same county, they will not pay taxes on the inflated value."
Gov. Beshear says the property evaluation for the average vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,062 in the last year. "That abrupt change warrants today's action."
According to Gov. Beshear, those who have already paid their 2022 tax bill will be getting a refund from their local county clerk's office.
Gov. Beshear said the halt on vehicle property tax increases would go into effect immediately, and that it would be effective for two years.
The second action announced by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday was a proposed decrease in Kentucky sales tax, which would drop the state's sales tax from 6% to 5% during the next fiscal year from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Gov. Beshear says that the legislation proposing the decreased sales tax would be filed by Kentucky House Representative Angie Hatton in a joint effort including the governor's office.
"I'm glad to introduce this legislation that I believe will bring immediate help to the families in my district in eastern Kentucky, and across the state," said Rep. Hatton.
"This historic sales tax cut will help families until the high US inflation rate retreats, which experts predict will fall back to around the 2% range by the end of 2022, and through 2023," Gov. Beshear said Wednesday.
According to the governor, the halt on vehicle property tax increases and the reduction in sales tax would combined, provide approximately $1.2 billion of relief to Kentuckians struggling due to inflation.
You can check out the full press conference held by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday on his YouTube page.