Kentucky Governor Halts Vehicle Tax Increase, Calls for 1% Sales Tax Drop to Fight Inflation

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Kentucky Governor Halts Vehicle Tax Increase, Calls for 1% Sales Tax Drop to Fight Inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and House Representative Angie Hatton Feb 16 Press Conference

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and House Representative Angie Hatton discuss inflation relief efforts in a Feb. 16 press conference

During a press conference held Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced two new plans designed to help Kentucky families and small businesses struggling due to the impact of inflation.

The first action announced by the governor on Wednesday was the signing of an executive order to stop the increase in vehicle property taxes that rose substantially over the last year.

"To immediately stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, I'm signing an executive order that will result in savings for Kentuckians by stopping an increase in vehicle property taxes, which in Kentucky, rose nearly 40% last year" Gov. Beshear said Wednesday. "In simple terms, under this order... Kentuckians will pay a similar amount that they did last year if they own the same vehicle, and it's in the same condition, and they're living in the same county, they will not pay taxes on the inflated value."

Gov. Beshear says the property evaluation for the average vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,062 in the last year. "That abrupt change warrants today's action."

According to Gov. Beshear, those who have already paid their 2022 tax bill will be getting a refund from their local county clerk's office.

Gov. Beshear said the halt on vehicle property tax increases would  go into effect immediately, and that it would be effective for two years. 

The second action announced by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday was a proposed decrease in Kentucky sales tax, which would drop the state's sales tax from 6% to 5% during the next fiscal year from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Gov. Beshear says that the legislation proposing the decreased sales tax would be filed by Kentucky House Representative Angie Hatton in a joint effort including the governor's office. 

"I'm glad to introduce this legislation that I believe will bring immediate help to the families in my district in eastern Kentucky, and across the state," said Rep. Hatton.

"This historic sales tax cut will help families until the high US inflation rate retreats, which experts predict will fall back to around the 2% range by the end of 2022, and through 2023," Gov. Beshear said Wednesday.

According to the governor, the halt on vehicle property tax increases and the reduction in sales tax would combined, provide approximately $1.2 billion of relief to Kentuckians struggling due to inflation.

You can check out the full press conference held by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday on his YouTube page.

