Kentucky governor signs nine new laws; police react

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — One day, nine new laws. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a flurry of bills that came across his desk on Tuesday—all geared toward public safety.
Several of the new laws deal directly with law enforcement, one hoping to improve the safety of police K-9s. Major Jason McKnight of the Madisonville Police Department told 44News ”from an operational standpoint, [K-9s] are invaluable, obviously, for narcotics investigations.”
It is now a class D felony in Kentucky to assault a police K-9. That charge carries with it a one to five year prison sentence. ”But also," Major McKnight continued, "they run around the P.D.–they’re part of the family here. If anything were to ever happen to any one of them, it would be just like it happened to one of us.”
Another of the new laws that will affect Madisonville police increases the amount of time an officer can spend without employment before having to be retrained to return to duty. The limit has gone up from 100 days to one year.
Major McKnight said this law helps their school resource officers, or SROs. ”Most of our SROs are retired officers, so now officers that have been gone maybe a little bit in retirement, and we can bring them back that much faster and fill those positions. It’s a huge boon to us.”
The new laws also include increased victim compensation for violent crimes and drunk driving accidents, as well as placing defibrillators in schools and training staff on their use.