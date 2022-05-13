Kentucky gubernatorial candidate facing ethics complaint from the opposing party

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 39.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting and will fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate facing ethics complaint from the opposing party

  • Updated
  • 0
AG Daniel Cameron
Tommy Mason

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The organization claims Cameron violated clear ethics laws and rulings, prohibiting him from using his current office to target political opponents.

The group filed the complain based on what they describe as clear ethics rulings, stating that the Attorney General, who investigated a Governor's administration could not run against that same Governor without violating laws.

The AG announced just this week, that he would be entering the 2023 Gubernatorial Race.

Recommended for you