Kentucky gubernatorial candidate facing ethics complaint from the opposing party

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The organization claims Cameron violated clear ethics laws and rulings, prohibiting him from using his current office to target political opponents.
The group filed the complain based on what they describe as clear ethics rulings, stating that the Attorney General, who investigated a Governor's administration could not run against that same Governor without violating laws.
The AG announced just this week, that he would be entering the 2023 Gubernatorial Race.