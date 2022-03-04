 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday, March 03 the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet Monday,
March 14.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kentucky Lawmakers Put New Regulations in Place for the Use of Abortion Pills

  • Updated
  • 0
kentucky-state-generic-2020.jpg

Kentucky House Lawmakers voted to strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills.

A new bill would require women to be examined in-person by a doctor before receiving the medication.

The bill is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to limit the ability of physicians in prescribing abortion pills by telemedicine, and comes in response to the increased use of pills, rather than surgery to terminate pregnancies.

