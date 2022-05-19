Kentucky reporting lowest unemployment rate in state history

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the Bluegrass State was currently experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in history.
A news release from the governor's office says that Kentucky’s seasonally-adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.
The Governor said the news follows a year when the state broke every economic development record in the books, which included $11.2 billion in private-sector new location and expansion projects, and the creation of more than 18,000 full-time jobs.
“Kentucky’s economy is absolutely on fire, and today’s report shows that continued success is benefiting Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve secured our spot as a leader by establishing Kentucky as the capital for electric vehicle battery production and agritech. But even more important, we’re building a Kentucky where our people can create a better life through great jobs, world-class education opportunities, quality health care and strong infrastructure. We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky – we’re doing it.”
To see more on the unemployment report, you can visit kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.