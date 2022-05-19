 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haubstadt, or
near Fort Branch, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong ball size
hail as the storm passed over Wadesville.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Haubstadt around 135 PM CDT.
Fort Branch around 140 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Oakland City.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 16 and 38.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Kentucky reporting lowest unemployment rate in state history

No lower rate recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting in 1976, governor says

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the Bluegrass State was currently experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in history.

A news release from the governor's office says that Kentucky’s seasonally-adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

The Governor said the news follows a year when the state broke every economic development record in the books, which included $11.2 billion in private-sector new location and expansion projects, and the creation of more than 18,000 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky’s economy is absolutely on fire, and today’s report shows that continued success is benefiting Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve secured our spot as a leader by establishing Kentucky as the capital for electric vehicle battery production and agritech. But even more important, we’re building a Kentucky where our people can create a better life through great jobs, world-class education opportunities, quality health care and strong infrastructure. We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky – we’re doing it.”

To see more on the unemployment report, you can visit kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.

Recommended for you