Kentucky school filling educator positions despite nationwide teacher shortage.

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Kentucky school filling educator positions despite nationwide teacher shortage.

The Owensboro School District was able to fill 50 out of 70 vacancies following the teacher shortage nationwide.

Owensboro, Ky. (WEVV) — Tri-State school leaders are working to address staffing shortages ahead of the upcoming school year. 

School districts all across the Tri-State and nationwide are dealing with vacancies. 

In December, the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 45% of public schools were operating without a full teaching staff nationwide as of October 2022. 

Jared Revlett, the public information officer of Owensboro Public Schools says, "You know, the ones that are here that are putting in the time and effort deserve that respect and recognition. I think we've started see that decline with people not even going into education."  

The Owensboro School District is ahead of the curve, however, after filling 50 of about 70 vacant positions in just a few months. 

"We're one of the more competitive salaries for entry level teachers across the state," says Revlett. 

Grow Your Own, a program that allows future educators to become qualified in untraditional ways, expands the opportunity for those interested in the education field. 

Revlett says, "Growing our own essentially, grabbing people that are already in the district that aren't necessarily classroom teachers, but giving them the opportunity to either finish their degree or finish that certification to be able to do so." 

There are still hopes to fill the remaining ten vacancies. 

