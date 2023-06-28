Kentucky school filling educator positions despite nationwide teacher shortage.

Owensboro, Ky. (WEVV) — Tri-State school leaders are working to address staffing shortages ahead of the upcoming school year.
School districts all across the Tri-State and nationwide are dealing with vacancies.
In December, the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 45% of public schools were operating without a full teaching staff nationwide as of October 2022.
Jared Revlett, the public information officer of Owensboro Public Schools says, "You know, the ones that are here that are putting in the time and effort deserve that respect and recognition. I think we've started see that decline with people not even going into education."
The Owensboro School District is ahead of the curve, however, after filling 50 of about 70 vacant positions in just a few months.
"We're one of the more competitive salaries for entry level teachers across the state," says Revlett.
Grow Your Own, a program that allows future educators to become qualified in untraditional ways, expands the opportunity for those interested in the education field.
Revlett says, "Growing our own essentially, grabbing people that are already in the district that aren't necessarily classroom teachers, but giving them the opportunity to either finish their degree or finish that certification to be able to do so."
There are still hopes to fill the remaining ten vacancies.