Kentucky Schools Impacted by Dec 10 Tornado Given 15 Excused Disaster Days

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a new bill into law that supports school districts impacted by tornadoes and storms that hit the state on Dec. 10, 2021.
Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 397 into law, providing up to 15 disaster days to eligible districts impacted by the storms.
According to the governor, the extra disaster days allow districts to be excused for up to 15 student attendance days that were missed due to the storms.
“I am pleased to sign House Bill 397 which provides our Western Kentucky schools, students and educators extra excused days that were missed due to the tornadoes and storms,” Gov. Beshear said.
Educators and school staff will not have to make up excused days, but rather the days will count towards fulfillment of their contract, according to the governor.