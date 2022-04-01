 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a
line from Mount Vernon Illinois, through Harrisburg Illinois and
Princeton Kentucky, to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Kentucky Schools Impacted by Dec 10 Tornado Given 15 Excused Disaster Days

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a new bill into law that supports school districts impacted by tornadoes and storms that hit the state on Dec. 10, 2021.

Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 397 into law, providing up to 15 disaster days to eligible districts impacted by the storms.

According to the governor, the extra disaster days allow districts to be excused for up to 15 student attendance days that were missed due to the storms. 

“I am pleased to sign House Bill 397 which provides our Western Kentucky schools, students and educators extra excused days that were missed due to the tornadoes and storms,” Gov. Beshear said.

Educators and school staff will not have to make up excused days, but rather the days will count towards fulfillment of their contract, according to the governor.

