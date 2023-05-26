Kentucky State Police investigating criminal allegation against Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a criminal allegation made against Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant.
In a statement, KSP said:
"A criminal allegation was made regarding Dr. Constant at which point our agency is looking into the matter. As of now, it's an allegation and no charges have been brought. I suspect within the next couple weeks we can say if this is substantiated or closed unfounded."
Dr. Jeremy Luckett, Board Chair for the Owensboro Board of Education confirmed in a statement Thursday night the Owensboro Board of Education made the decision to suspend superintendent with pay pending the investigation by Kentucky State Police.
School Board named Anita Burnette as interim superintendent as the investigation continues.