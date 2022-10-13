 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Kentucky tornado victims will receive gift cards totaling $14,000

Gift cards for tornado victims
Brian Miller

More than $14,000 worth of gift cards redeemable at a variety of stores will be among the items gifted to those who were impacted by the December tornado in Western Kentucky.

According to the governor, the gift cards are for local grocery and home improvement stores.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund collected the money for the gift cards and will soon distribute them to families who are moving into new or remodeled homes.

A number of restaurant gift cards will also be donated to the construction crews and the workers assisting with remodeling and rebuilding homes.

