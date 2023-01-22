Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to close part of KY 2838 for cross drain replacement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews plan to repair four cross drains on KY 2838 in Webster County.
Officials say work begins Monday and will continue through the week if the weather allows.
The highway will be closed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between mile marker 0 and mile marker 1.
The work zone will be between KY 270 and Griggs Springer Road in the southwestern portion of Webster County.
Officials say drivers might want to take alternate routes while the drains are being replaced.