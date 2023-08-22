Kentucky Wesleyan College kicks off the fall semester with new classes and major

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kentucky Wesleyan College kicks off the fall semester with new classes and major

  • 0
Colleges across the tristate have been busy organizing welcome events, campus tours, and informational sessions to help students adjust to their new environment. 

44News spoke with Legal Studies Major, Braxton Shelton, on her emotions on the first day back, “I am a senior, this will be my last year. Emotions are high right now, everybody’s excited for the first day of classes. It’s really feeling good right now, on campus, to have everybody back.”

The first day of college means getting ready for academics as well. Students have been reviewing courses, finalizing their schedules, and making sure they have the right textbooks and supplies.

44News spoke with Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. James Cousins, on the new courses and major offered, “We’re very proud of our new music industry degree, that’s really exciting for this area in particular. Our proximity to the bluegrass museum, and obviously Nashville. We have so many great opportunities here for students to engage and begin their lifelong learning and their experiences with the arts from day one.”

For freshmen, the first day is a blend of excitement and adjustment as they navigate new routines, new friendships, and the newfound independence that college brings.

With a mix of excitement and a touch of nervousness, students are preparing for new subject matter while some are forming lifelong connections.

44News spoke with Director of Career Engagement, Laura Rudolph, on how they prepare their students for the ever-changing job market, “Some of the new jobs that are out there, didn’t exist 10 years ago, particularly technology related. So we have to prepare students for those but when it gets down to it, it’s about the relationships.”

College can be a time of growth and challenges, and students are preparing themselves mentally for the journey ahead.

