Kentucky Wesleyan College kicks off the fall semester with new classes and major

Colleges across the tristate have been busy organizing welcome events, campus tours, and informational sessions to help students adjust to their new environment.
44News spoke with Legal Studies Major, Braxton Shelton, on her emotions on the first day back, “I am a senior, this will be my last year. Emotions are high right now, everybody’s excited for the first day of classes. It’s really feeling good right now, on campus, to have everybody back.”
The first day of college means getting ready for academics as well. Students have been reviewing courses, finalizing their schedules, and making sure they have the right textbooks and supplies.
44News spoke with Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. James Cousins, on the new courses and major offered, “We’re very proud of our new music industry degree, that’s really exciting for this area in particular. Our proximity to the bluegrass museum, and obviously Nashville. We have so many great opportunities here for students to engage and begin their lifelong learning and their experiences with the arts from day one.”
For freshmen, the first day is a blend of excitement and adjustment as they navigate new routines, new friendships, and the newfound independence that college brings.
With a mix of excitement and a touch of nervousness, students are preparing for new subject matter while some are forming lifelong connections.
44News spoke with Director of Career Engagement, Laura Rudolph, on how they prepare their students for the ever-changing job market, “Some of the new jobs that are out there, didn’t exist 10 years ago, particularly technology related. So we have to prepare students for those but when it gets down to it, it’s about the relationships.”
College can be a time of growth and challenges, and students are preparing themselves mentally for the journey ahead.