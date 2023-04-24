 Skip to main content
Kentucky Wesleyan College partners with National Guard for tuition assistance

A new partnership is aiming to help keep talented young people in the Owensboro area.

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) and the Kentucky Army National Guard recently unveiled a partnership intended to benefit students.

The boost for current members of the National Guard will include $5,184 state tuition assistance provided by the National Guard.

The remainder of the cost will be provided by the College. This will become effective in the fall 2023 semester. 

Those who are interested  have to finish  basic training before becoming  eligible for the tuition assistance program.

