1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South.
Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m.
The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
The sheriff's office says the passenger, 30-year-old Destinee Stone, was killed upon impact. They say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle and extracted, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Union County Coroner's Office was called.
UCSO continues to investigate the incident.