$100,000 donated to help rebuild athletic fields in Dawson Springs

Tuesday, Independence Banks' Horses of Hope Project in Dawson Springs, received a generous donation to support the rebuilding process.
Casey's General Store and Gatorade partnered together to present a $100,000 check, to help rebuild the baseball and softball fields, that were destroyed in last December's Tornadoes.
"Our kids have been so devastated over this, I would estimate just off the top of my head, way more than half of the students lost their homes. Its been hard on them, we have a couple of students that saw things they shouldn't have seen...they're just devastated.. they need a sense of normalcy," says Park Board Chairman, Tammy Workman
To some students like Ava Ward, going to the athletic fields was apart of her everyday routine.
"All of our softball careers, all of our baseball careers, they all started on that field and watching it be torn apart on the 10th was devastating."
The fields will be completed in March 2023, and will be open for games/practices in May.