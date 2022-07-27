 Skip to main content
11-year-old Central City boy killed in Tuesday evening crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities respond to fatal crash in Muhlenberg County

Authorities respond to fatal crash in Muhlenberg County (Greenville Fire Department photo)

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened along KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

KSP says 56-year-old Rebecca Evans was driving south on KY-181 when for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

An 11-year-old passenger, identified as Zackary Kangis, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to KSP, Kangis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police said that Evans was also injured and  taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

KSP says the crash reconstruction is being conducted by one of its Troopers.

